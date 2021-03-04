$68.28 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce $68.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.24 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $67.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $276.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.43 million to $281.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $315.71 million, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $317.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 324,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $529.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

