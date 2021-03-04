6,500 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.91. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

