$65.15 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $65.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $69.70 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $62.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $273.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.80 million, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $268.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BY opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $813.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

