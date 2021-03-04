$65.15 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $65.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $69.70 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $62.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $273.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.80 million, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $268.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BY opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $813.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.