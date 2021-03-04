$63.90 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post $63.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.50 million and the lowest is $62.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $56.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $241.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.21 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $239.45 million, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $244.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

CPF stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $674.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,846 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

