628 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.93. 141,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,468. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

