6,211 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CDW by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.91. 6,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

