514,644 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,892,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.13% of Vericel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,482,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Vericel stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,210,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

