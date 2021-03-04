474,893 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 474,893 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,833,000. Target makes up 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

TGT traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.36. The company had a trading volume of 140,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,289. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

