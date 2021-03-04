$469.75 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $469.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.20 million and the highest is $477.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $416.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

Shares of MSCI opened at $409.72 on Thursday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MSCI by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 296.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

