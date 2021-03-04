4,432 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Insiders sold a total of 16,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,172 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

