$44.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report sales of $44.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $29.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $225.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $250.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $321.36 million, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $373.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 66,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,546,107 shares of company stock valued at $147,454,906 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

