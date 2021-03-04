43,594 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

GDRX stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 55,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,634. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

