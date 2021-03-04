$407.90 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce $407.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.60 million to $416.10 million. Koppers posted sales of $401.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.72. 152,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,375. The company has a market capitalization of $753.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1,024.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

