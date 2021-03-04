3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 233.2% in February

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 233.2% from the January 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,567,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DDDX stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
3DX Industries Company Profile
