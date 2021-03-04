$373.95 Million in Sales Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to report $373.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.20 million and the lowest is $363.70 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted sales of $442.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,066,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

