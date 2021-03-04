$34.77 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $34.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $133.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.53 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

