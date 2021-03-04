$34.77 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $34.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $133.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.53 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.