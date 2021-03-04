3,237 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 18,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,095. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60.

