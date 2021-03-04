$32.38 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $32.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $60.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,642. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

