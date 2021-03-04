-$3.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.32) and the highest is ($2.71). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.52) to ($14.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($14.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.65) to ($6.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $112.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.