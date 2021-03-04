$3.22 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings of $3.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $13.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $14.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $24.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,381,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,925. The firm has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.04. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.