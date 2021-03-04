$257.76 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $257.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $371.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 2,114,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.