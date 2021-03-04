2,521,634 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,521,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,973,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.75. 22,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

