24,749 Shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after purchasing an additional 320,057 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,140 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 131.5% during the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

