$2.01 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $3.38. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $22.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 782,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.