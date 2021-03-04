$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.43. 1,259,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

