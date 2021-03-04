1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $41.36. Approximately 2,542,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,579,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $202,392.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,342 shares of company stock valued at $41,392,001.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -24.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

