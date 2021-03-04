1,900 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

