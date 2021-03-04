16,186 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.26. 383,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,041. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

