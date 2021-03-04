15,522 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 228,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000.

Shares of ARKF stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.