$153.78 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report sales of $153.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.46 million and the lowest is $152.90 million. Endava posted sales of $118.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $589.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.17 million to $594.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $717.88 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

DAVA traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.45. 129,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,993. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 293.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36. Endava has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.