14,474 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

XNCR opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.