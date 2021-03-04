13,614 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cactus by 236.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:WHD opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,799 shares of company stock worth $2,159,543. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

