129394 (CRN.TO) (CRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect 129394 (CRN.TO) to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

129394 has a fifty-two week low of C$7.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25.

Get 129394 (CRN.TO) alerts:

About 129394 (CRN.TO)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.