12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Up 129.0% in February

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the January 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,002,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RETC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,844,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,644,734. 12 ReTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About 12 ReTech
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.