12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Up 129.0% in February

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the January 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,002,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RETC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,844,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,644,734. 12 ReTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request.

