108,500 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,074,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 1,446.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 463,888 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 2,569.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 436,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 420,622 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOYU. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

