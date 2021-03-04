10,831 Shares in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NIC by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NIC by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NIC by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGOV. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

EGOV opened at $34.46 on Thursday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

