1,013 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chevron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 428,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.