1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Eugene F. Demark Sells 360 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Eugene F. Demark sold 360 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $10,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,303.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FLWS stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

