$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,503. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,822. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

