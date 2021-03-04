-$1.18 EPS Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.06). The Marcus posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 457.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Marcus.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $19.95. 25,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $619.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Marcus by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Marcus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

