$0.73 EPS Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,251 shares of company stock worth $19,600,586 over the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 335,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

