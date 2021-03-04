$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

