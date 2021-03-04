$0.68 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. 266,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

