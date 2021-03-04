$0.55 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after purchasing an additional 573,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 748,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 12,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

