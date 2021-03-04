-$0.55 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.48). Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. 2,887,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

