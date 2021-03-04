$0.43 EPS Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Yum China posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $64.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

