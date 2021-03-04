$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

RMR opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

