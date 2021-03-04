$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FCPT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 308,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,760. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.