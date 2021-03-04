$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 308,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,760. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

