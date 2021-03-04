$0.29 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 1,253,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,915. The company has a market capitalization of $248.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

