$0.29 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 720,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,931. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

